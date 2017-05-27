Drivers Cautioned as Runners Prep for Sunday Marathon

The streets of Binghamton will be filled with runners on Sunday morning for the Herald of Victory Marathon and Relay.

People can take part in a full marathon, half marathon or three-person relay with the proceeds going to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group.

The race will begin on Henry Street - near NYSEG Stadium - at 8:00 a.m. and will continue along both the Susquehanna and Chenango Rivers, through local parks and college campuses. The event will end outside of the Courthouse on Court Street in downtown Binghamton.

"The full race goes through the city streets and really showcases the best parts of the town," said Matthew Gawors, Race Co-Director.

Gawors added that the goal of the race is to bring money into the City and support local business as well as area-Veterans.

"68% of all the 'half marathoners' are from out of Broome County, so it's a huge race that brings people from all over the place...which is great for tourism," said Gawors.

While it's too late to register to run in the race, organizers say they are still looking volunteers to help on the day of the race.

"We would love people to get outside and we're always looking for volunteers to help out with water stations," said Gawors.

While hundreds of runners will be taking over the streets, the City is warning drivers to take it slow and be aware of road closures.

201 North between Vestal and Johnson City will be shut down from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. But motorists should still take it slow the rest of the day because participants will be running through various streets that are not officially blocked off to car traffic.

For more information on events on the day of the race, you can visit the Herald of Victory Marathon website.