Police Investigation Leads to Rollover Into House

Binghamton Police say they were responding to a disturbance call when the suspect drove off down the street and eventually flipped his car, almost crashing into a home.

Officials say they were responding to a call about a man with a knife driving erratically in a parking lot on the Southside of Binghamton. As they approached the scene, the man took off in his vehicle down Saratoga Avenue and eventually flipped his car in front of 6 Macon Street.

Officials did not comment on the man's identity, medical condition or if he will be criminally charged.

The Binghamton Fire Department was on the scene because the car hit an electrical pole in front of the house. NYSEG was also notified of the incident, but it's unknown if any power was lost.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

