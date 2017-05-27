Tie-Dye 5k Benefits Cider Mill Playhouse

Dozens of participants crowded the starting line of a Tie-Dye 5k at the Vestal Coal House Saturday morning to help benefit the Cider Mill Playhouse.

The race featured a "retro feel" with live 60's music, tie dye shirts and prizes for the best tie-dye and 60's costumes. Proceeds from the event help support the Cider Mill Playhouse's effort in finding a new location.

"It turned out pretty well and we had pretty strong support, especially for a first-time race," said Jordan Varano, Race Coordinator.

After spending nearly four decades at its Endicott location, the Playhouse was notified back in September, 2016, that they needed to find a new location. The Cider Mill still remains a popular location for local cider and fresh doughnuts.

However, owner, Daniel Ciotoli sent a letter to the Executive Artistic Director back in September, stating that the lease will not be renewed at the end of the fiscal year.

The Playhouse lease will expire on August 31st, but Varano says he will remain hopeful that they will find a new location.

"We'd like to come back and make this an annual event," said Varano.