Tioga County Has Tips to Protect Against Mosquitoes

The Tioga County Public Health Department says mosquitoes are not only a nuisance, but can also be deadly. The insects carry diseases such as Zika and West Nile Virus and as the weather gets warmer, they become more of a threat.

The Department says there are ways to protect yourself and your home.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when possible

Use insect repellent

Make sure windows and door screens are free of holes

Don't prop your doors open

Use air conditioning when possible

Never leave standing water outside - mosquitoes lay their eggs in still water

For more information, you can call the Tioga County Public Health Department at 687-8600 or visit their website.