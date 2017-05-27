  • Home

Tioga County Has Tips to Protect Against Mosquitoes

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. -

The Tioga County Public Health Department says mosquitoes are not only a nuisance, but can also be deadly. The insects carry diseases such as Zika and West Nile Virus and as the weather gets warmer, they become more of a threat.

The Department says there are ways to protect yourself and your home.

  • Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when possible
  • Use insect repellent
  • Make sure windows and door screens are free of holes
  • Don't prop your doors open
  • Use air conditioning when possible
  • Never leave standing water outside - mosquitoes lay their eggs in still water

For more information, you can call the Tioga County Public Health Department at 687-8600 or visit their website