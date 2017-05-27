10,000 People in Bainbridge for Annual Canoe Regatta

It's expected that around 10,000 people will be in the small town of Bainbridge, NY, for the 55th Annual Canoe Regatta. Around 1,000 of those people will be competing in races throughout the 4 day event. The longest race is a 70 mile paddle all the way from Cooperstown, NY, and is highly competitive.

"We have people from all over the country that are here paddling and that's what the chamber did 55 years ago. That was the reason they started the race, to get people to come to Bainbridge," said John Harman, event chairman of 8 years.

Historically, the event has put the little town of Bainbridge on the map. Years of accommodating thousands of people for the weekend has made a significant impact on the community. It was because of the race that the town chamber was able to use the proceeds to purchase the 45 acre park now used for the event. Over the years, the town has been able to add more features to the park, which is now frequently used by many clubs in the community today.

But the event isn't all about the races. Over the years, many events have merged to form a fair-type atmosphere. Dozens of vendors pop-up tents for the weekend and carnival rides are setup on the northern side of the park to make it a more family friendly event. Saturday featured a youth wrestling competition and Sunday will feature a 3v3 soccer tournament. But there's plenty more where that came from.

To see the full itinerary for the rest of the memorial day weekend, you can visit the General Clinton Canoe Regatta schedule here.