Former Vice President Biden Speaks at Cornell

Former Vice President, Joe Biden, spoke at Cornell University's Senior Class Commencement on Saturday afternoon.

In the address to the Big Red Class of 2017, Biden spoke of troubling times over the last few months.

"We saw the forces of populism not just here but around the world, calls to close our nation's gate against the challenges of a rapidly changing world. The immigrant, the minority, the transgender, anyone not like me, became a scapegoat," said Biden.

He added that you "can't define America based on ethnicity, religion or race."

"America is an idea. That's a uniqueness of who we are. That's embodied in what we say we believe. Even when we haven't lived up to our ideals, dignity has been part of our National ethic," said Biden.

He reassured the soon-to-be graduates that their feelings on the current social climate are normal but to expect change.

"Your reaction, you graduates, in particular, is understandable. But I assure you that this a temporary state of affairs. The American people will not sustain this attitude for long - I promise you," said Biden.

Cornell's 149th Commencement Ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 28. Approximately 6,000 candidates will earn degrees.

Cornell University President, Martha Pollack, will give the Commencement Address.