NYS Opens Applications to Test Driverless Cars

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York is now accepting applications from companies interested in testing Auto-Driving Cars on public roads.

Laws allowing to test autonomous vehicle technology was included in the 2018 Fiscal Year Budget.

The Governor calls this application a major step forward in the process of bringing these cars to the State.

"New York has emerged as one of the nation's leading hubs for innovation, and as we invite companies and entrepreneurs to re-imagine transportation technology, we will encourage the development of new, safe travel options for New Yorkers," said Governor Cuomo.

With this action, we are taking a careful yet balanced approach to incorporating autonomous vehicles on our roads to reduce dangerous driving habits, decrease the number of accidents and save lives on New York roadways. — Andrew Cuomo

Applications can be submitted by manufacturers of autonomous car technology or companies that are partnering with those manufacturers.

There are some regulations associated with testing:

All vehicles will have to comply with federal safety and NYS inspection standards

A person holding a valid driver license must be present in the driver's seat at all times while it is operated on public highways

Each vehicle used must be listed in the application

A $5 million insurance policy must be in place for any vehicles to be tested

Companies must submit a results report to the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles no later than March 1, 2018

The law permitting tests will expire on April 1, 2018.

Companies can apply to test the technology here.