arski comes through as Ponies win 6th straight

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies won their season-best sixth straight game, narrowly edging the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-4, Friday night at NYSEG Stadium. Kevin Kaczmarski’s third inning home run proved to be the game’s final and winning run. The Rumble Ponies stretch of six straight victories is their longest since April 2016.

All nine runs in Friday’s game were concentrated in the first three innings.

For the second straight night, Binghamton’s opponent scored first and had more hits than the Rumble Ponies. Hartford plated two first inning runs behind Drew Weeks’ RBI double and Dillon Thomas’ run-scoring groundout.

Binghamton responded quickly, though, sending 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first. Luis Guillorme singled home Champ Stuart to slice the deficit in half, before Matt Oberste’s sacrifice fly brought home Guillorme, tying the game at 2-2. Yard Goats starting pitcher, Luis Niebla, then dished out a pair of bases loaded walks, giving the Rumble Ponies a 4-2 advantage. Binghamton chased Niebla’s from the game after he recorded just one out and walked five.

The Yard Goats answered with another run in the second inning when Omar Carrizales singled home Jan Vasquez, making it 4-3 Binghamton.

Hartford scratched another run across off of Rumble Ponies starter Casey Delgado in the third inning to tie the game. Ashley Graeter led off the frame with a double and came home on Joel Fuentes’ single.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the third, Kevin Kaczmarski delivered the game-winning blow, a solo shot over the right field fence, earning the Ponies their 5-4 lead. Kaczmarski’s second home run of the season served as the game’s final tally as both teams would be held scoreless the rest of the way.

Delgado (4-4) lasted six frames, giving up four earned runs while whiffing five. The right hander has won four of his last five starts after starting the season with four consecutive losses.

Cory Burns and Tim Peterson pitched a scoreless final three innings, with Peterson locking down his third save of the season.

Despite limiting the damage, Matt Pierpont (2-1), was hit with the loss for his 3-1/3 inning effort in which he gave up just one run on two hits.

The Rumble Ponies (27-15) continue their four-game series against the Yard Goats on Saturday evening. RHP Blake Beaven takes the hill against Hartford RHP Yancy Almonte for a 7:05 first pitch at NYSEG Stadium. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton’s six-game winning streak is their longest since April 24 – April 30 in 2016…Casey Delgado is (4-0) in his last five starts…Kevin Kaczmarski recorded his first three-hit game of the season…Colton Plaia extended his hitting streak to five games (8-for-last-14)

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)