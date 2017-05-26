Update: Police Still Searching for Second Suspect in Susquehanna Assault

On Saturday, May 27, a Binghamton Police Detective told Fox 40 they are still searching for a second suspect in connection to Friday's bat assault on Susquehanna Street that sent two people to the hospital.

The Detective added that the person they're looking for may not be the same man they were looking for on Friday night. On May 26, Police said they were searching for a man wearing a dark hoodie with a handgun who was last seen running west on Carroll Street - that may not be the case anymore.

According to Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, one man is in custody after allegedly hitting two people with a baseball bat on Friday night.

Police searching behind buildings. Suspect is a possible black or Hispanic male, heavy set, short, early 20s, wearing a black hoodie @wicztv pic.twitter.com/ltlCXeIvCN — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) May 27, 2017

Police got a call at approximately 9:00 p.m. for a fight that broke out on the sidewalk in front of 127-129 Susquehanna Street. Officials say they found two victims at the scene, one male, and one female.

According to Police, the woman was hit while the alleged assailant was in the process of swinging. The man was hit directly in the head with the bat.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Officials believe the man was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital, while the woman was taken to the Binghamton General Hospital, but was unsure at the time exactly where they were transported.

On Friday night, Police say a second suspect is still on the loose. According to Officials, they are looking for a male who was wearing a black hoodie and carrying a handgun. According to security footage, he was last seen walking west down Carroll Street.

According to BPD Detectives, the investigation is still active and ongoing as of Saturday night.

Fox 40 will continue to provide information as it becomes available.