Man Arrested After Hitting Two With a Bat on Susquehanna

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski says one man is in custody after allegedly hitting two people with a baseball bat on Susquehanna Street on Friday night.

Police searching behind buildings. Suspect is a possible black or Hispanic male, heavy set, short, early 20s, wearing a black hoodie @wicztv pic.twitter.com/ltlCXeIvCN — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) May 27, 2017

Police got a call at approximately 9:00 p.m. for a fight that broke out on the sidewalk in front of 127-129 Susquehanna Street. Officials say they found two victims at the scene, one male and one female.

According to Police, the woman was hit while the alleged assailant was in the process of swinging, while the man was hit directly in the head with the bat.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Officials believe the man was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital, while the woman was taken to the Binghamton General Hospital, but were unsure at the time exactly where they were transported.

Police say a second suspect is still on the loose. According to Officials, they are looking for a male who was wearing a black hoodie and carrying a handgun. According to security footage, he was last seen walking west down Carroll Street.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

Fox 40 will continue to provide information as it becomes available.