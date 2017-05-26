Saints take home second straight Section IV Title

Seton Catholic Central High School's baseball team won their second straight Section IV title on Friday, with a 4-3 win over Susquehanna Valley. Zach Pruden got things started for the Saints in the bottom of the first, when the catcher hit a two-run home run.

Mason Vaughan pitched a gem for the Saints, running into his only trouble in the fifth inning, where the Sabers put up three straight runs. Coming up big for Seton was Center fielder Michael Martin. Martin made a diving play in center field to rob George Pappas of an RBI base hit. His effort got Seton out of the inning and helped his team win their second straight Section IV Class B title and third in the last four years.

Other scores from around the Section IV Playoffs:

Baseball

Class C Championship

Edison 5 - Notre Dame 4

Class D Championship

Deposit-Hancock 10 - Downsville Roscoe 3

Softball

Class B Semis

Windsor 4 - Chenango Forks 2

Class C Semis

Elmira Notre Dame 9 - Bainbridge-Guilford 0

Class D Semis

Deposit 11 - Hancock 0