Blue Devils have a dream team headed to states

After taking down rival Chenango Valley 14-8 on Thursday, Chenango Forks is back on top of Section IV Boys Lacrosse after falling just shy a year ago. The Blue Devils fell to Maine-Endwell last year, using that as motivation this year to get back to the state playoffs. They had, and have, the team to achieve great things according to tournament MVP Jared Gage, who describes them as a dream team.

"All the talent we have," Gage said when asked what makes them a dream team. "Everyone's dedicated. Every day we don't have practice, everyone's down on the turf shooting, doing everything they can to get better. I don't know. Saturday's for the boys."

"The reason I'd say this is the dream team is because these kids have played together for so long," said Head Coach Dave Pavlick. "They've spent a lot of time on Sundays, tournaments, working together as a team. They never gave up on each other and it's impressive to watch sometimes."

Forks will play the Section III Champion on Wednesday May 31 at Vestal at 6:30.