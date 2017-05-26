Mets have a fever and the only prescription is...

Tyler Pill received the call every ballplayer dreams of, the call to the major leagues. The Mets called up Pill from Las Vegas and optioned Rafael Montero to Triple-A, to clear space on the 40-man roster Seth Lugo was placed on the 60 Day Disable List retroactively.

Pill is the Binghamton Mets/Rumble Ponies franchise all-timer leader in wins with 26, the most recent coming on Opening Day in New Hampshire in a 2-0 Rumble Ponies win over the Fisher Cats. In five years with Binghamton, Pill is 26-16 with a 3.82 ERA and 269 strikeouts.

He made only two starts with Binghamton in 2017 before being called up to Las Vegas. With the 51's Pill went 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA in 7 starts, striking out 23.

In 105 minor league starts since being drafted in 2011, he's 42-30 with an ERA of 4.01.

Pill possibly could start for the Mets on Saturday in place of an injured Tommy Milone. The Mets travel to Pittsburgh for the weekend, first pitch Saturday at 7:15.