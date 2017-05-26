Holbert Announces Candidacy for Johnson City Mayor

Andrew Holbert is the first democrat to announce his candidacy for Johnson City mayor.

The 30-year-old life long resident of Johnson City currently resides on the South Side with his wife and three children. He has been the Vice Chair of the Johnson City Planning Board since 2016 and has been serving on the board since 2015. Holbert is also the Vice President of Johnson City Minor League Baseball and is an independent contractor for CNY Media and a retail cleaning associate for The Night Shift.

If elected he says he will crack down on crime and bring financial responsibility back to Johnson City.

Holbert plans on doing this by working with the Johnson City Police Department to find new ways to address crime and increase code enforcement. And by working with developers to capitalize on economic plans to grow business in the village and cut down on Johnson Cities borrowing.

Republicans who have announced their candidacy so far are Rich Balles, Marty Meaney and current Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie who will face off in the September Primary race.