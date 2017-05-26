Stock Booms For Booze, Soda and Fast-Food

Stocks ended strong heading into the holiday weekend Friday -- with some clear winners? Fast-food chains, soda and booze.

That's right, McDonald's, Restaurant Brands (parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons) and KFC-owner Yum! Brands all posted record highs. Restaurant Brands recently bought Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen.

Americans are also craving something to wash down that junk food. Shares in soda giant Pepsi hit a new all-time high and Coca-Cola stock is up 10 percent. The little guys are also doing well. The makers of Shasta and LaCroix seltzer ended with record gains.

The beverage industry, all around, has been looking bullish. Anheuser-Busch InBev, owner of Budweiser, is up 12 percent, the makers of Corona beer have seen a 20 percent gain and Brown-Forman -- maker of Jack Daniels is up 15 percent.

On an up note: Our waistlines may not be following the pace set by these beer-guzzling, cheese-laden companies. Shares in NutriSystems are up 40 percent while stock in Weight Watchers has more than doubled.