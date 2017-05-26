Travelers Are Braving the Traffic This Holiday Weekend

If you're hitting the roads this Memorial Day weekend, expect to see a lot of people.

"Were traveling to the Seneca Lake area and visiting wineries and places like that up there,"said David Berry and Peg Mittricker, from South Orange New Jersey. Dawn and Lisa Malesky, from Allen Town said, "Were headed up to Ithaca brewing company and going to hit a few wineries, and hike Watkins Glen state park, and just enjoy the lake."

Sheila Stulir, Triple A Manager, "Travel will be up over the weekend, they're forecasting 39.3 million travelers which is 2% over last year."

According to Stulir, this Memorial Day is seeing the most travelers in twelve years with approximately one million more people on the road than last year.

From Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Virginia-- whether coming to, leaving or just passing through, travelers are braving the traffic and finding plenty of ways to spend the weekend...



Lynn Havens, from Virgina is traveling for her mothers 90 birthday while Tom Mellor and Angie Mellor, Harrisburg PA said, "Were going up for my cousins daughters wedding, hanging out eating, enjoying being with family"

No matter where you're traveling to, make sure to get started early, allow for breaks every couple of hours, be patient and give yourself plenty of time to get where going...especially this year.