Memorial Day Weekend Brings Many Events

Memorial day weekend is upon us, and with it comes local events



Friday morning, Broome County Executive, Jason Garner announced some of the upcoming memorial day events around our area.

these events include several parades and remembrance ceremonies in Johnson City, Endicott, Binghamton and Vestal.

Officials encourage people while enjoying their Memorial Day weekend, to remember those who sacrificed their lives.

Brian Vojtisek, Director of Broome County veterans Agency said, "Take a moment and profoundly ponder all the things that they enjoy in this life, and what they would have to give up for those who cant be with us.

The full list of events:

Village of Johnson City:Parade to begin at 10:00am, beginning at Home Library proceeding down to Arch St. for a Remembrance Ceremony.

Town of Binghamton: Remembrance Ceremony to begin at 10:00 am at the Binghamton Fire Station.

Endicott: Memorial Day parade to begin at 10:30 am on Washington Avenue and proceed down to the Western Broome Memorial

Vestal: Remembrance Ceremony at Vestal Four Corners, Gazebo to begin at 12:00pm

Binghamton Parade to begin at 2:00pm and following is a Remembrance Ceremony at 3:00pm in front of the Courthouse.