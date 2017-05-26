  • Home

Binghamton Police are Investigating a Larceny

Posted: Updated:
Binghamton Police Department Binghamton Police Department
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Binghamton Police Department are investigating a larceny that occurred on April 7.

Police are trying to identify a male suspect that stole merchandise from Urban Star on 75 Court Street in Binghamton.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Binghamton Police Department at (607) 772-7082 and to refer to case number 2017-16911.