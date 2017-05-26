Police Crackdown On Drunk Driving For Memorial Day Weekend

Police are cracking down on drunk driving for the holiday weekend. In Broome County, and across New York State, additional patrols will be on the roadways to make sure the streets are safe for all travelers.

Broome County Stop DWI would like to remind residents to drink responsibly and have a plan for getting home.

"Once you've already been consuming alcohol is not really the time to try and figure out how to get home," says Chris Marion, Broom County Stop DWI Coordinator, "We encourage people to try and have a plan before they go out whether that's a designated driver, a taxi, staying at the location where they're drinking. Moderating their drinking, not getting overly intoxicated."

For more safety tips for the weekend, you can head to http://www.gobroomecounty.com/bcstopdwi