Students Create Restaurant for Charity

Out of the Bloom is a pop-up restaurant created and run entirely by Union-Endicott students. Friday was the opening night at the U-E High School.

Creator Jeffrey Yu started the restaurant as a school project to help end hunger in the area.

"It's kind of something that most people don't think about - that you don't have to just do Soup Kitchens and things like that," said Yu. "You can do something creative, something that no one's ever done before. Really contribute in your own unique way."

Approximately 20 students planned, prepared and served dinner and then donated all of the proceeds to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW). They hoped to raise a few hundred dollars.

The students would like to open the restaurant again in the future so they can continue to give back to charity.