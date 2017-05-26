Local Company Offers Free Rides To Workers As Hiring Incentive

The morning commute, straightforward when you have a car, but for workers without their own wheels, employment options are limited. Willow Run Foods in Kirkwood is offering a hiring incentive that gives employees a way to work and builds up the company's workforce.

"We were losing employees because they had lost their transportation," says Carol Wallis, Willow Run Foods Vice President of Human Resources.

Offering free rides to and from the distribution center on Route 11, Willow Run has now been able to re-hire one of those lost employees and eight more.

New hire Zachery Hardy says it's difficult to find a good job when you're limited to walking or public transportation.

"If you want to work fast food, it's not hard to find a job, but a good job, they're sometimes farther away and you can't get there," says Hardy.

Another new employee who is taking advantage of the offer, Christopher Davis says his old job would call him a cab, but took that money out of his paycheck.

"It's not a lot, but that extra money makes a difference," says Davis.

For now, the company has designated a few employees to pick up colleagues who need a ride, but as the program grows, they plan on purchasing a van to do the job.