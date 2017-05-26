Update: DEC Removes Bucket From Bear's Head

On April 24, Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Andrew McCormick received a call from a concerned citizen in Kirkwood, NY who said she had a black bear in her yard that had a bucket stuck on its head. More calls started to pour in that day from people claiming to have seen the same bear. ECO McCormick contacted wildlife biologist Courtney LaMere, who suggested a bear trap be brought down to the area to catch the bear. DEC staff placed two bear traps in the area, and over the next three weeks, three different bears were captured, but none turned out to be the “Bucket Head” bear.

Calls continued to come in reporting sightings of the bear in the area. ECOs and DEC wildlife staff continued the search over several weeks to no avail. On May 19, a resident contacted the DEC Kirkwood office and said the “Bucket Head” bear was in their backyard. ECO McCormick and wildlife biologists immediately responded to the location, but by the time they arrived, it was gone. Over the next 6 hours they tracked the bear and located it in another backyard on Haskins Road. The bear was successfully tranquilized and the plastic food container was removed. The “bucket” turned out to be a clear container used to hold bulk pretzels or cheese puffs.

ECO McCormick and staff carried the bear out of the woods and placed it in a trap to recover overnight. The following morning, ECO McCormick and Bureau of Wildlife employees successfully released the bear. The bear had made a full recovery as he shot out of the trap like a cannon, seeming no worse for wear.

This event stresses the importance of securing food attractants in order to keep bears safe. All garbage should be kept in sealed garbage cans in a sturdy building such as a garage or shed. If you have curbside pickup, set trash cans outside just before the scheduled collection instead of the night before.

More tips on living with #bears can be found here: http://www.DEC.ny.gov/animals/6995.HTML #black bears