JC Democrat Announces Bid For Mayor

Andrew Holbert announced Friday that he is running for Mayor of Johnson City. The 30-year-old father of three will focus on improving the quality of life for village residents by tackling JC’s crime and code issues, as well as bringing fiscal responsibility back to Village Hall.

“All residents deserve to live in a safe community that provides quality services, all while keeping spending in line,” Holbert said. “Johnson City is on the cusp of a comeback; but as certain neighborhoods have seen pockets of success, others continue to be left behind.”

Holbert plans to work with the Johnson City Police Department to find new ways to address crime as well as step up code enforcement efforts to clean up neighborhoods. Additionally, he will work with developers and industry to capitalize on current economic plans to further grow business within the village. In order to hold the line on spending, Holbert says he will cut down on Johnson City’s current over reliance on borrowing and create a sustainable government, both of which will help reduce costs to the village.

Holbert has lived in Johnson City for almost 30 years. He currently resides on JC’s south side with his wife Tricia and sons David, Daniel, and Donovan; ages eight, four, and 20 months. Holbert has served on the Village of Johnson City Planning Board since 2015, serving as Vice Chair since 2016.