Bradford County Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash, Wife in Critical Condition

A Bradford County man is dead and his wife is in critical condition after their motorcycle was involved in a head on collision. Authorities said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m Wednesday on State Route 187 in Orwell Township.

Police said David Estelle Jr., 48 and his wife Billie Jo of Rome, Pennsylvania were riding on a motorcycle when Tyler Freeman,19 also of Rome crossed the center line while trying to pass Marie Slayter, 25 of Nichols and hit the cycle head on.

Estelle Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, his wife was flown to Robert Packer hospital in Sayre where she is in critical condition.

