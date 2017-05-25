Governor Cuomo Puts a Halt to Road Construction for Holiday Weekend

We are coming up on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, as millions of people are expected to hit the highways for Memorial Day weekend.

To help with getting rid of major delays Governor Cuomo suspended all road and bridge construction projects on New York State Highways from 6 a.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cuomo says this action puts drivers first and will help visitors get where they need as quickly and safely as possible for this Memorial Day weekend.

