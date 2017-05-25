Vestal Man Pleads Guilty to Killing his Grandmother

A Vestal man pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in connection to the death of his 82 year old grandmother in January of 2015.

Kenneth Weber, 31 will receive 25 years in state prison for killing his grandmother, Saundra Stabler in exchange for his plea that he made at Broome County Court on Thursday. Originally Stabler was reported missing, but then Weber led authorities to the Pennsylvania Rd. where he disposed of her body.

Stabler will also receive two to four years in state prison for stealing his grandmother's credit card to make illegal purchases.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 28.