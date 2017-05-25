  • Home

Broome County Sheriff's Warrant of the Week is Captured

BROOME COUNTY, NY -

Less than 24 hours after Fox 40 reported on Broome County Sheriff's warrant of the week, the suspect has been found.  37 year old Futahi Hampton was
located at a residence in the city of Binghamton and was arrested, thanks to a tip given to the Broome County Warrants division. Hampton was wanted for violating his parole in connection to a 3rd degree robbery. He's being held in the Broome County jail.