Broome County Sheriff's Warrant of the Week is Captured

Less than 24 hours after Fox 40 reported on Broome County Sheriff's warrant of the week, the suspect has been found. 37 year old Futahi Hampton was

located at a residence in the city of Binghamton and was arrested, thanks to a tip given to the Broome County Warrants division. Hampton was wanted for violating his parole in connection to a 3rd degree robbery. He's being held in the Broome County jail.