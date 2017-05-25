Tom: If you like the idea of investing but think you need a lot of money, Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial says that’s not necessarily so.

Greg: Thanks Tom. Investing your money is a great way to see it grow, and the good news is: you don’t have to be wealthy to start. Now, it’s true that some big-name brokers have minimums that seem high to those just starting out. But, there are other firms that will let you begin with smaller amounts as long as you agree to keep investing on a regular basis. A good way to start is to decide on a set amount that you’ll invest every month and make it a part of your budget. And the best way to keep it going is to automate it, have that amount deducted automatically from your bank account, which many brokerage houses will help you set up.

Tom: What about those who find the markets frightening?

Greg: You don’t have to become an expert to begin investing. Mutual funds are a good way to start. These are a pool of stocks or bonds.

the fact that there are a variety of different kinds helps a beginner to “diversify”which is key to reducing risk.

Tom: Any other tips for novice investors?

Greg: Yes, be aware that there are fees for investing and they can vary depending on the type of investments and the brokerage firm. Also remember to invest only with money that you won’t need in the near future. And plan to hold onto your investments for a long time because the long-term view has been shown to be a success when it comes to investing.

Tom: Thank you Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.