New York State Police Honor Fallen Troopers

New York State Police Troop "C" held a Memorial Day service on Thursday to honor troopers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Rain did not stop retired troopers, family and friends of Troop "C" along with elected officials from gathering at the headquarters in Sidney.

Troop "C" Commander Major James E. Barnes said that every year this day allows people to reconnect.

"Since the inception of the state police, we put one day out of the year aside to honor those members who have died in the line of duty. There is no greater honor in serving fellow citizens than sacrificing your life in the line of duty," said Barnes. "Everyday that a police officer goes to work may be his last day on Earth. It is our sacred honor to always remember those people and never let their memory be forgotten."

Troop "C" serves Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Since its creation in 1921, seventeen officers have been killed in the line of duty.