The Wall That Heals: Vietnam Memorial Comes To Oneonta

A half-sized version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. is up for Memorial Day Weekend in Oneonta. The wall arrived on Thursday, escorted by a brigade of motorcycles and veterans.

"We can't let people just forget it," says Gene Schmidt, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and the man behind getting the "Wall That Heals" to Oneonta.

Schmidt served during the Vietnam war, but was not sent overseas. It wasn't for a lack of trying. After a classmate was killed serving his country, Schmidt wanted to be sent to the front lines to bring his friend justice. He volunteered to go twice, but was turned down both times.

"One of the guys died 40 days before I went into the Marine Corps. And I was mad," says Schmidt.

In Oneonta's Neawha Park, veteran volunteers assembled the wall along the pedestrian walkway. One of those volunteers, Bruce Von Holtz, was stationed on the island of Guam during the war. It was his job to brief flight crews on weather conditions before they took off for Vietnam.

"You'd be standing around joking with these guys, telling them what they were gonna do and then you would never see them again," says Von Holtz, "And you had no clue whether these guys ever made it home or not."

In addition to the many names Von Holtz no doubt shared bad jokes with at some point on that flight base, his own brother is listed after having died in the 1990's from injuries acquired during the war.

In total, 58,307 names are inscribed on the wall, 9 from Oneonta.