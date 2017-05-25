Section IV Girls Lax Champs prep for States

The Vestal Golden Bears and Chenango Forks Blue Devils will embark on their sixth straight and third straight, respective, state girls lacrosse playoff runs. Neither team has managed to win a state title in that time.

This year the Class C Champion Golden Bears see the key to success is limiting mistakes.

"Last year in states, when we played Watertown, we had a lot of sloppy mistakes and kind of didn't play as a team as much as we should have," said Amanda Fedor, who tallied seven points (6 G, 1 A) in Wednesday's 13-0 Section Finals win over M-E. "I think that this year we'll be a lot more prepared and know what to expect."

"It's a different level of play up there," said Head Coach Dave Williams. "We just have to elevate ourselves even more and we have to play without the faults. We can't be making mistakes. We have to take care of the ball."

For the Class D Champion Blue Devils, they find strength in numbers. Their key is to play together, and make the most of every chance.

"Over the years we've learned that every second counts at practice," said Brooke Maietta, Section IV Tournament MVP. "Every single practice, and every minute you have to make the best and most out of it."

"I'm just looking for positive leadership, vocal leadership. I'm looking for them to stay together," said Head Coach Dustin Sturdevant. I'm looking for them to understand that they've been there before, they understand the experience and what it'll be like and to just work their hardest and do their best."

Vestal and Chenango Forks both will play the Section III winners in Liverpool on June 1.