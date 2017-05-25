Vestal High School Students Give a Helping Hand Around the Area.

As part of the Creative Service Action Project, Vestal High School students gave a helping hand around the area.



As part of the International Baccalaureate program, 30 students traveled to The Discovery Center to volunteer. Vestal high School students helped ready the two acre "Story Garden" for the season, along with cleaning, painting and assisting Discovery Center staff with various summer projects. Organizers say volunteering is beneficial for both sides.

Abby Hendrickson, Executive Director, Discovery Center, "Volunteerism is how I got started in non-profits, I think it helps people understand what's going on in their community, what's available in their community and I think it guides them towards different paths potentially."

Along with their work at the Discovery Center, students also worked with CHOW packing school lunches for under privileged kids. Vestal High School has been taking part in the Creative Action Service Project since 1999.