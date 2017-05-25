Chenango Forks Middle School Dedicates a Day to Health

Between History exams, Math quizzes and Chemistry homework...educators say it's hard to find time to focus on an even more vital issue.



Chenango Forks Health Teacher, Julie Paludy said, "The kids are put under so much stress and pressure that we really wanted to incorporate a day that they could unwind, learn ways to de-stress and just have fun."

Chenango Forks Middle School had a day dedicated to health called, "Take Care of Yourselfie, and Be Healthy." Classrooms transformed into health and wellness centers where students were able to participate in yoga, essential oil education, music therapy, preparing healthy foods, learning about defensive driving and combating peer pressure and line dancing.

Along with the various activities the Middle Schooler's were able to take part in, some of them were even able to exercise their creativity.

Riley Donovan, an 8th grader who designed the themed T- shirt said, "I wanted to do something simple, so we went with the selfie stick, and then the apple had to do with being healthy so I picked that."

A key part to health according to Paludy; engaging kids offline. "Students get involved with electronics and technology and I don't think they always learn new ways to de-stress and learn learn ways to have that healthier self ", said Paludy. While the event only lasted a day long, educators hope the students carry these lessons with them for the rest of their lives. "If we instill it with them earlier, they'll carry that same mentality with them throughout adulthood."