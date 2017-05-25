1,300 SUNY Broome Students Receive Degrees

SUNY Broome held its 69th graduation ceremony at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena as more than 1,300 students walked the stage and received their degrees.

According to the University, it was a very diverse group of graduates this year.

Graduating Class Statistics

Category Percentage Male 40% Female 60% Age (Range) 18 - 67 Age (Average) 26 Traditional 71% Non-Traditional 29%

There are people from all walks of life in the Class of 2017 with nearly 30% of the graduates coming from an age group that's not considered traditional (18-22). For one traditional, 21-year-old student, having people with real world experiences in her classes helped make her college experience better.

"We have people that were older, some that were my age. Some of those people already worked in the medical field," said Brandy Illsley, graduate.

Others were a little older and already in the middle of their developing careers.

"It was kind of hard at first but eventually the younger guys sort of took me in and now they call me the class dad," said Mike Earley, graduate.

Earley, along with fellow classmates, Jamie Vaughan and Kathy Manzer are not considered traditional students, but for them, the degree is still important no matter how old they are.

"Broome helped open many doors for me...now I feel like I've completed the whole circle," said Manzer.

But within the crowd of thousands, was one woman who stood out, 65-year-old Nancye Kleszics, went back to school nearly 40 years after she finished high school in the 1970's. Her new degree is a way to keep herself sharp, even as she reaches the age of retirement.

"I work in a deli and I wanted something that would challenge my mind and find a way to help people," said Kleszics.

She plans to organize and file medical paperwork with her new Health Information and Technology Degree and admits she's still nervous for the first day on the job.

"My instructors told me that I'm ready and I know everything I need to know, but until I actually do it, I'm not quite sure I can do it," said Kleszics.

After decades of experience in the workforce, Kleszics' message to the younger grads entering the real world is simple - do what you love.

"Pursue the career that's going to be worthwhile to you. One that makes you feel good inside," said Kleszics.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm called graduation day "the greatest honor and most rewarding part of being a College President."