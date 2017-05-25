  • Home

UPDATE: After-Hours Club Owner Evicted

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The City of Binghamton Thursday announced updates in its crackdown on after-hours clubs in the city

THE BALCONY CLUB UPDATE

  • Binghamton condemned 124 Broad Ave., home of The Balcony nightclub after deeming it as "unsafe" and dangerous to the health and safety of its occupants.
  • The condemnation affects parts of the first and second-floors. It does not affect "The Fish Fry" restaurant.
  • The owner of Broad Ave. also agreed  to evict the operators of the illegal nightclub and cease all activity and use of the premises. (The letters and city notices can be viewed at the end of this article.)
  • Club operator Jervey Rollins charged with violating ABC liquor law, a misdemeanor.
  • On May 6, 2017, Binghamton Police officers observed 50 people in the club, a DJ, two females behind the bar, two cash registers and a tip jar. Officers also observed patrons with alcoholic beverages, 53 liquor bottles behind the bar, multiple open alcoholic beverages on the bar top and a refrigerator filled with beer bottles and cans.

VICTORIA'S CLUB UPDATE

  • Following repeated compliance checks, Binghamton Mayor Rich David said the Victoria's has been "quiet" following a lockdown warning letter and zoning citations issued to the property owner, who was arrested during a May 14 compliance check.

  • Police charged the owner of Victoria’s, Gloria Crowder with criminal nuisance 2nd, violating the ABC law, harassment and resisting arrest.

  • Police say on May 14, Crowder was not cooperative and tried to officer from inspecting alcohol containers in the bar.