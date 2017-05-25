Former St Stan's School And Church Up For Auction

New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner RoAnn M. Destito announced a public auction for state-owned property located in Broome County at 362 and 372 Prospect Street in the town of Dickinson will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20. The two buildings on the two parcels are being auctioned together as a pair. Complete details, including photos, legal and reference documents, and auction requirements can be found online at www.nysstore.com by clicking on “Real Estate Auctions.”

The auction will take place on the 18th floor of the Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

Description of 362 and 372 Prospect Street:

This multi-parcel property includes an 8,408-square-foot former church building and a 19,360-square-foot former parochial school building located in a residential area in the Town of Dickinson. The Gothic Revival church was built in 1954 on an approximately 0.612-acre lot. It has a brick and stone exterior, an interior balcony, stained glass windows, and hand-painted wall art. The school building is on an approximately 0.417-acre lot. The two-story structure has 14 classrooms and a finished basement, kitchen, and cafeteria/auditorium. Both the church and the school have paved parking areas. The properties are in close proximity to Interstate 81, the Southern Tier Expressway, Binghamton University, and downtown Binghamton.

Open houses at 362 and 372 Prospect Street:

Wednesday, May 31 – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 15 – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, June 26 – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11 – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional site inspections can be scheduled by calling (518) 474-2195 or emailing land.management@ogs.ny.gov.

Minimum Bid:

$10,000 ($1,000 deposit required to bid)

Terms for the properties:

The property is being sold “as-is.” Prospective bidders are encouraged to obtain professional advice, prior to the public sale to assure compliance with building codes and any planned use of the property. They are also encouraged to contact a financial institution prior to the auction in order to obtain pre-contract credit clearance and borrowing guidelines.

Interested bidders will be required to present an initial deposit in the form of a certified check or bank draft in order to register. Checks should be made payable to either the Commissioner of General Services or the bidder.

A 5 percent broker’s commission will be paid by the State of New York to a qualified real estate broker who represents the successful bidder at the time of the closing. Bidder and broker affidavits must be submitted to OGS Legal Services by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

OGS provides a broad range of support services that facilitate the operation of state government and assist local governments, public authorities, and public and private agencies. OGS offers numerous services to clients throughout the Empire State, including property management, design and construction, procurement, and various support services.