Bearcats hoping for big time games from pitchers

The BU Bearcats enter the America East Baseball Tournament as the number one seed for the second straight season. As the baseball axiom goes "good pitching beats good hitting," and that holds true for the postseason. Anchored by AEast Pitcher of the Year Nick Gallagher, the Bearcats look for strong outings on the mound this weekend.

BU plays Albany on Thursday in Lowell, MA. Game time moved up to 9:00 am.