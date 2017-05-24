Moore, Waldron named USILA All-Americans

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's lacrosse seniors Tom Moore and Garrett Waldron have been honored by United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association as All-Americans for the 2017 season. The USILA/Nike All-America Teams consistent of a first team, second team and honorable mention team. Both Moore and Waldron were named to the Honorable Mention Team. They are the first Bearcats to be named USILA All-Americans since current Head Coach, Kevin McKeown, was honored in 2004.



Moore and Waldron led the Bearcats to their best season in program history. Binghamton won 11 games and was ranked No. 20 in the country for two straight weeks this season. The team advanced to America East championship game for only the second time in program history.



Moore was also named to the Inside Lacrosse Media All-America list last week and selected for the Tewaaraton Watch list midway through the season. He broke the Binghamton record for both points in a season (73) and goals in a season (48). Moore finished the season ranked sixth in the country in goals per game (3.00) and 13th in points per game (4.56). His most notable performance this season came on April 22 when he scored five goals against No. 1 Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. He was honored by the America East as a First Team All-Conference selection and is in the running to be the Binghamton Athletics Male Athlete of the Year.



Waldron, the America East Defensive Player of the Year, lead a Bearcats defensive unit that finished the season ranked eighth in the country in scoring defense (8.19 GAA) and fourth in man-down defense (.789). He picked up 42 ground balls and caused 19 turnovers for the Bearcats. Waldron was tasked with shadowing the opposing team's top scorer in each matchup this season.



Moore and Waldron join a list of 11 All-Americans in Binghamton Athletics History. They become the third and fourth team sport All-Americans during Binghamton's Division I tenure, joining Kevin McKeown (2004) and men's soccer standout Graham Munro (2005).

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)