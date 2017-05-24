The Power Of One: How the Community Can Help Fight the Opioid Epidemic

Communities across the Southern Tier continue to educate its residents on the opioid epidemic.

The ASAP Coalition held its first of a three series event on Wednesday, entitled 'The Power Of One' to educate residents how one person or a community could save one person's life.

"The last week I've had somebody from every single day tell me that they've lost someone close to them to an overdose here in Tioga County, not on the news not somewhere else but here in this community," said Christina Olevano Prevention Supervisor of Trinity CASA.

The second event is on June 8 and will be held at Trinity-CASA, 6 McMaster St. in Owego. It will focus on overdose recognition and 25 slots are available for a free training on the drug Naloxone-- that helps save those in overdose.