Broome County Warrant Of The Week

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help. 

They are looking for Futahi Hampton, 37, who is violation of his parole. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office at the following numbers:

  • Tip line: (607) 778-1196
  • Warrants Division: (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933

All tips remain confidential. 

Name: Futahi Hampton 
Age: 37 
Sex: Male 
Race: Black 
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 160 lbs
Eyes: Brown 
Hair: Black 
Photo Date: 9/25/2015 
Warrant: Violation of Probation: Robbery 3rd