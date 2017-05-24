Broome County Warrant Of The Week

Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.

They are looking for Futahi Hampton, 37, who is violation of his parole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office at the following numbers:

Tip line: (607) 778-1196

Warrants Division: (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933

All tips remain confidential.

Name: Futahi Hampton

Age: 37

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5' 9"

Weight: 160 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Photo Date: 9/25/2015

Warrant: Violation of Probation: Robbery 3rd