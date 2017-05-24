Chenango Valley Wins Social Media Competition

Chenango Valley High School turned Facebook likes into money for their after prom party.

For four weeks Chenango Valley competed against Chenango Forks to get the most likes on Jim Rollo's State Farm Facebook page. The students along with their families and friends had alternating weeks for their likes to be counted towards their total. Chenango Valley was able to get 374 likes by the end of the competition while Chenango Forks had 371.

Chenango Valley received an additional $500 for their win, bringing their total to $690 while Chenango Forks received $175.

State Farm Agent Jim Rollo says the competition is a fun way to support local after prom parties.

Chenango Valley's after prom party is organized by its S.A.D.D. club, which stands for Students Against Destructive Decisions. The party provides students with a fun, safe environment after the prom. Club supervisors say the event is attended by most students. One hundred tickets have already been sold.

S.A.D.D President Sam Hatton is one of the students who has been working to plan the event.

"It feels pretty good to beat Forks," said Hatton. "We advertised a bit, we had posters hanging up, on the announcements. I'm glad that we could come together on social media and secure the win."

The event features a caricature artist, a hypnotist, and even a car raffle.

The money Chenango Valley won in the competition will go towards food and prizes.