Endicott Man Arrested for Allegedly Holding Up Two People at Gun Point

Police arrested an Endicott man who allegedly held up two victims at gun point in their car.

Endicott Police said Santonio Jones, 44 approached two victims who were in their vehicle on the 400 Block of North St. around 10:30 p.m. in the Village of Endicott. Jones displayed what was appeared to be a handgun to the victims, as they gave an undisclosed amount of cash to him. He fled the scene was found later by patrols and then taken into custody.

The investigation lead to the recovery of the stolen money, and a black BB pistol.

Jones is being held in the Broome County Jail without bail.