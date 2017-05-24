Binghamton Man Recreates History One Color at a Time

When Greg Milunich isn't taking photographs, you can find him bringing color back to the City. The Binghamton man taught himself how to colorize photos and now you can find him in his home studio editing pictures one pen stroke at a time.

"I think it brings a more human aspect to it when it's in color. It's not just some cold black and white image, it's a colorful representation that the past was a very interesting time," said Milunich.

Milunich takes historic pictures from archives or receives them from clients, then he uploads them to Photoshop and begins his research.

"It's about getting the color and then fine tuning it to match what reality had," said Milunich.

Whether it's the the shade of a building, the colors of an old advertisement or the design on a license plate, he has to ensure every detail is correct before adding color to the image.

It only takes him a few hours to complete a picture once he begins.

"Just give me my scanner, my laptop, the drawing tablet and set me loose in an archive somewhere," said Milunich.

When asked if he considers himself more of an artist or a historian, Milunich responded "both."

"For me it's a mix between a history paper and a coloring project," said Milunich.

You can find Greg's colorized pictures on his website, the Historic Binghamton Facebook page and at the First Friday Art Gallery on June 2.