Business Savvy Students Pitch Company Ideas

The Greater Binghamton Scholastic Challenge asks local students to use their ingenuity and present well thought out business plans for start-up companies. On Wednesday, 191 students presented ideas that they've been working on since September.

"The product I've developed here today is a Bluetooth mattress for babies," says Maine Endwell High School Sophomore Alexis Hussar, "There are six embedded Bluetooth speakers to help them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer."

Hussar did extensive market research, as well as research about music therapy. She even built her own prototype mattress, speakers and all, that works with the Bluetooth on her phone.

Other ideas ranged from rescue dog rehabilitation to gluten-free baked goods.

The overall team winner is BreatheOut from Vestal High School and the overall individual winner is Pear-Omones from Chenango Forks High School.