Poetry Event Inspires Young Minds

Inspiring and teaching young minds about the written word is what the annual Poetry and the Children Day is all about. In it's 40th year, the event was founded as a way to honor the memory of Robert Pawlikowski, a former English teacher at Binghamton University's Harpur College.

Guest speaker Barry Wittenstein graduated from Binghamton University and credits Pawlikowski with pushing him to write and get his stories heard. And Wednesday's event is meant to foster the same creativity in the over 500 local students who have written their own original poems.

"It's so important for kids to understand language and how language works and how powerful words can be," says Wittenstein.

Students from 45 different schools participated in Wednesday's event.