Town Of Fenton Approves Compressor Project

The Town of Fenton Planning Board approved a natural gas compressor station on Tuesday night.

This will allow a Vermont Company, NG Advantage, to tap natural gas from the Millennium Pipeline and transport it via tractor-trailers to industrial customers. The project will require a compressor and a loading station. It will cost the company $100 million dollars.

Residents who attended the approval meeting felt that they were not properly informed about the project. They voiced concerns about safety, traffic, and noise.

Port Crane resident, Tom Homa, does not approve of the project.

"It's maximum impact to our area, and it's going to have minimum benefits," said Homa. "Plus the noise, and just the problem with the compressor stations. They're loud, and they're just not necessary in this area. We get no benefit."

The board said they approved the project because they felt company answered their questions well.

Town of Fenton Supervisor Dave Hamlin said although the project will increase traffic to the area residents would be relieved to hear what the company had to say.

“Any slightest leak in the system, the entire system shuts down automatically," said Hamlin. "From the pipeline to the compression stations nothing comes out. It’s a sealed system. It’s extremely safe."