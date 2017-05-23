Rumble Ponies washed out... again

RICHMOND, VA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies game scheduled for Tuesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 24. The first pitch of the twin bill is scheduled for 4:35 PM.

Tuesday’s rainout marks the Rumble Ponies ninth postponed game of the season, matching a franchise record for most postponements for Binghamton prior to playing their 40th game. The 2000 Binghamton Mets had a franchise record 14 postponements overall, including nine before they completed 40 games.

The Rumble Ponies (23-15) will look to continue their only visit to Richmond on Wednesday night with a twin bill. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Sunday starting at 4:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

