Sinicki, Gallagher earn Top AEast Honors

LOWELL, Mass. - Regular season champion Binghamton baseball (30-11) was well represented at the America East Championship awards reception, held Tuesday night at the Tsongas Center. The Bearcats, who carry the No. 1 seed into their opening game Thursday morning, had two of the four major award winners and six all-conference selections.



Sophomore pitcher Nick Gallagher was named Pitcher of the Year and 25-year head coach Tim Sinicki was selected by his peers as Coach of the Year for a second straight year. Gallagher was joined on the all-conference first team by junior pitcher Jacob Wloczewski, redshirt sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak and freshman second baseman Justin Drpich. Junior pitcher Nick Wegmann and junior center fielder CJ Krowiak made the second team. Drpich also was named to the All-Rookie Team.



Binghamton had the most first team selections of any team and shared top spot for total all-stars with Stony Brook (6). The Bearcats put their entire three-man starting rotation on the all-conference teams after a regular season that produced a team ERA of 3.34, 14th-best in the nation.



Gallagher led the conference in both wins (8) and ERA (2.33). He has tied the school record for wins in a season and was among the nation's ERA leaders into the second week of May. He has 55 strikeouts (T-4th in AE) in 65.2 innings. Earlier in the season, he went 14.2 innings without allowing an earned run. Batters have hit just .203 off him this spring. Gallagher was an All-Rookie choice last year.



Sinicki, the longest-tenured coach at the University, picked up his sixth Coach of the Year honor (all is last 13 years). He has led the Bearcats to their best regular season finish in program history with a second-straight America East regular season title, a win-loss percentage that ranks 11th in the country and an RPI of 44 (out of 295). Binghamton is a combined 37-9 against conference foes over the last two seasons and Sinicki was rewarded for that dominance. He was previously selected in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2016.



Wloczewski is 4-1 with a 3.20 ERA in his third collegiate season. He ranks sixth in conference ERA, fourth in opposing batting average (.220) and seventh in strikeouts (53). In America East games, Wloczewski went 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA, turning in a pair of shutouts, including a 1-hit gem in his most recent start against Hartford on May 19, when he came within two outs of pitching a perfect game.



Yurchak has put up big numbers in his first season as a Bearcat after transferring from Wake Forest. He leads the conference and ranks 20th in the country in on-base percentage (.478) and is hitting .333 from the No. 3 spot in the order. He started 2017 with an incredible stretch where he recorded two or more hits in nine straight games. In his last six, he is hitting .555 with eight RBI and is coming off a 4-for-4, 4 RBI showing in the regular season finale.



Drpich accomplished the rare feat of being a freshman on the first team. He took over the starting role at second base in mid-April and proceeded to hit .404 against conference opponents and .341 overall. His batting average ranked fourth in the America East and his 25 RBI in 24 starts is the best per game RBI tally in the conference. His signature game was a 3-for-5, 5 RBI showing against St. Bonaventure on May 2 in a game he ended with a walk-off grand slam. Drpich also hasn't committed an error in 82 chances at second.



Krowiak earned his second all-conference honor after hitting .329 with team-highs of 55 hits, 42 runs and 13 stolen bases. He ranks among the America East top-10 in five offensive categories and is an exceptional defensive center fielder. In his last 21 games, Krowiak is hitting .395. He was a unanimous first team selection in 2016.



Wegmann earned a spot with his four wins and 2.97 ERA. He ranked fifth in the America East in ERA, sixth in opposing batting average (.242) and 12th in strikeouts. In his last outing Sunday against Hartford, Wegmann pitched 6.0 no-hit innings before being lifted in preparation for the upcoming tournament. He struck out nine against Richmond and also beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 2-1 in March with a superb showing.



The Bearcats will open defense of their tournament crown at 11 a.m. Thursday at LeLacheur Park, where they will meet the winner of Wednesday's opening game between No. 4 Albany and No. 5 Maine. The Bearcats have won the America East postseason title four times in the last eight years, three times in the last four (2009, 2013, 2014, 2016).

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)