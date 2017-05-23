Binghamton Boys and Girls Club celebrates new field

Binghamton's Boys and Girls Club broke in their new field with a fun community night and exhibition softball game on Tuesday. Players in the game included members of the local fire department, police department, and kids from the Club.

Boys and girls were able to participate in fun activities, including enjoy a snow cone, hot dog, hamburgers, etc. The Club's new field was made possible by a grant from United Way of Broome County which was over $27,000 dollars, as well as a contribution from a private donor.

"We have a focus of making sure our youth are successful and this fits in perfect with the things we like to be involved with and we like to support, said Robin Alpaugh, Executive Director for United Way."

With 100 or more kids at the Club per day, the addition of a new field will help boys and girls enjoy different sports.

"They love baseball, they love playing outside and before we didn't have it. We had the yard and that's all they ran on and they feel good about themselves because we're giving them something that they can learn teamwork and to play together, said Marybeth Smith, Executive Director for Binghamton Boys and Girls Club."

The kids were also able to play a part in choosing the name of the field. "Blue Runners is actually the name of one of our basketball teams and they've been very successful, so our kids thought 'well let's kind of pass it on.' So this is the Blue Runners field, said Smith."

The field's grand opening is just in time for the summer. The Club expects to get a lot of usage from their kids.