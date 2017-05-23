Don't Be a Victim of Water Filtration Scam

The city's Water Department is receiving complaints from residents that private plumbing companies are visiting homes and telling them their water is unsafe and then trying to sell them home filtration systems. Mayor Rich David reminds residents that the city provides free inspections which includes water testing.

He says the city's water quality is excellent and that last year the water plant performed more than 800 tests for bacteria in the system.

For a water inspection you can call 772-7210 to request a test.